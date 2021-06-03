Fauci Mails : comment et avec quoi le virus a été éradiqué à Wuhan et sans vaccin

My name is Robert Vera. I amEj years old. I live in (b)(6) Ecuador South America. Here in Ecuador in

1999 in shrimp farms in Ecuador there was a lethal disease among shrim p called the white spot virus

syndrome . He appeared in 1999 in Ecuador and made shrimp sick and eliminated them. In China it

appeared in 1993. White spot virus syndrome is caused by a virus from the nimavir idae family that

infects a vi bran parahaemolitycus . I applied more than 10 billion liters of natural and organic biological

molecules of my invention for 10 years from 2002 to 2011 in more than 10 thousand hectares of shrimp

farms. These molecules have antiviral characteristics and inhibit the glycoproteins of viruses. These

glycoproteins are what open cell receptors to infect and replicate. Also these natural molecules invented

in (b)(6) Ecuador in 2001 inhibit the cytokinins that inflame hepatopancreas. Cytokinins cause the

desquamation of epithelial cells from tubules that end up collapsing to the liver and shrimp pancreas.

These viruses infect the parahaernolitycus vibrating bacteria and create an incurable syndrome in the

shrimp. In 2002 we defeated this disease and contro lled it ... with this Ecuador to produce little shrimp,

now in 2019 it is the number one in the world to export shrimp. In the same way, the coronavirus 2019-

nCoV Wuhan infects the pneumococci of the lung and the respiratory syndrome develops. Wuhan

coronavirus is the seventh among the coronaviruses after sars and mers. Another 4 are simpler in

animals that cause the flu. 2019-nCoV causes 2% of deaths. There are 250 dead as of January 31, 2020

and more than 10 thousand infected in China. 20 count ries have infections. It is tr ansmitted even

without symptoms and its incubation is 2 to 14 days.

We can spray with more than 1000 million liters of these virus inhibitory molecules throughout Wuhan .

1 million hectares (10,000 m2) can be fumigated by fumigation planes as they are made in banana

plantations in Ecuador. We can inhibit all viruses with bacteria and biological molecules to inhibit

viruses. And we can give them more than 100 million liters to take for more than 100 million liters for

humans to more than 100 million inhabitants of the entire province of Hubei in China, so that they do

not transm it coronaviruses ... and the seriously ill can also heal They are natural antibacterial, anviral

and antifungal biological molecules ... they are immune regenerati ng cell bioimmunmodulato rs and

immune boosting immune response in immunocompromised people who have diabetes and high blood

pressure. Others may have cytokinin and immunoglobulin problems . We can finish with the 2019-nCoV

Wuhan in the environment and in humans so be found in the lungs whose epithelial cells are already

collapsing with an increase in inflammation and difficulty breathing . We can beat the coronav iruses