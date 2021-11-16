Liberté : Le père de Julian Assange est en France, et il parle...

Il est en France afin de promouvoir la demande d'asile de son fils Julian Assange ; John Shipton a fait à FranceSoir l’honneur d’un entretien, le vendredi 12 novembre.
Ses premiers mots sont pour décrire la mission de son fils. Selon lui, c'est celle de Prométhée déchaîné : voler le feu aux Dieux pour le donner aux Hommes. Ici, les flammes sont celles de l'information, du savoir. Déjà en 2005, alors que son fils créait Wikileaks, John Shipton réalisait que mettre des informations cruciales entre les mains des citoyens les motiverait à agir sur un éventail de problèmes, plus vaste encore que le purement politique.
Julian Assange souhaitait voir émerger une conscience citoyenne débouchant sur un mouvement de masse. Ce mouvement existe désormais ; des milliards d’Hommes s’opposant à la « politique anglo-saxonne de guerre sans fin ».
Les informations révélées par son fils Julian et son équipe ont été diffusées par plus de cent publications de par le monde, dont The Guardian, El Pais, Der Spiegel ou Libération. Conscients des désastres humains provoqués par ces guerres étrangères, la population occidentale n’en veut plus. Grâce aux grandes mesures qui ont fait suite aux actions d'Assange, aujourd'hui, il n’y a plus que 80 prisonniers à Guantanamo, au lieu de 800. Parallèlement à cela, les États-Unis quittaient l’Afghanistan et bientôt, le Moyen-Orient.
Par ailleurs, l’un des traits saillants de la conduite des autorités anglo-saxonnes envers le fils de John Shipton a été sa "malveillance, voire sa cruauté caractérisée : diffamation, calomnie, remarques méprisantes dites en pleine Cour, méconnaissance flagrante des traités internationaux", dont la Déclaration universelle des droits de l'homme de 1948 et des conclusions du rapporteur spécial de l’ONU pour la torture de Nils Melzer... Tout ceci témoigne de l’effondrement moral du monde occidental depuis 20 ans, dont les événements récents en Australie servent d'exemple.
Depuis 2005, Julian Assange entretient avec la France des liens étroits ; il vivait alors dans le Marais, y a fondé et incorporé WikiLeaks, y a connu ses premiers procès, y a fondé une famille. Quelques années plus tard, alors qu'il prévoyait de rentrer en France, il a été arrêté en Angleterre. La devise de la Révolution – Liberté Égalité Fraternité – et son symbolisme, n’est pas moins puissante que la Révolution elle-même. Pour John Shipton, les Gilets jaunes en sont l’expression et ils ont déjà gagné, car ils font le ferment d’un mouvement qui se propage dans toute la société.
La France a elle-même bénéficié de Wikileaks, dévoilant le rôle des États-Unis dans les écoutes téléphoniques des autorités françaises et dans l’espionnage industriel, qui a coûté des dizaines de milliards au pays. M. Shipton explique que sa mission « est celle de défendre les intérêts de Julian, raison pour laquelle je ne rencontre aucun homme politique. Je ne fais que définir le cadre des circonstances dans lequel les hommes politiques sauront agir ». Il souhaite que la France propose – comme viennent de le faire 38 députés français - l’asile politique à son fils, et à cette fin il parlera demain mardi à l’Assemblée nationale.
M. Shipton a saisi l’occasion pour affirmer son respect pour l’ancienne analyste de renseignement des armées américaine, Chelsea Manning, qu’il décrit comme une nouvelle Jeanne d’Arc : en résistant aux pressions officielles pendant une décennie et non un ou deux ans, l’analyste fait montre de qualités d’acier. Il a également salué l’ami et soutien de Julian qu’est l’ambassadeur Craig Murray, actuellement en prison en Ecosse. La semaine dernière, il s’est rendu là-bas et a visité la famille de l’ambassadeur, qui sera libéré fin novembre.
Quoiqu’âgé de 78 ans, M. Shipton ne cesse de faire le tour du monde afin d’obtenir la libération de son fils. Ces tournées ont été possibles grâce au soutien de dizaines de milliers de citoyens auxquels il envoie ici et maintenant « mille mercis ».
Doublage : Jeanne Traduction
Visiting France to promote asylum here for his son Julian Assange, John Shipton granted FranceSoir the honour of an interview on Friday November 12th.
As Mr. Shipton sees it, his son’s mission has been that of Prometheus, Unbound : in 2005, as Julian put into place what became WikiLeaks, he believed that were certain critical items of strategic information to become widely available, the citizenry would be aroused to act on an array of matters vaster even than the strictly political.
The phenomenon that Julian intended to see emerge at that time is that of a mass-based, grassroots awareness. It has now become manifest as several billion people reject the « English-speaking faction’s policy of Never-Ending War » as John Shipton puts it.
The information released by Julian he says, has been taken up worldwide by over one hundred publications, including those in the mainstream such as The Guardian, El Pais, Der Spiegel or Le Monde.
Henceforth, aware of these foreign wars with their train of disasters, the citizenry will no longer put up with it. Thanks in large measure to Julian’s revelations, the camp at Guantanamo has gone from 800 prisoners (including small children), down to 80, while the USA has been compelled to withdraw from Afghanistan and now, through too gradually, from the Middle East.
A striking feature of the « English-speaking » authorities conduct towards Julian, has been its sheer nastiness, indeed malevolence : libel and defamation, contemptuous remarks made in open Court, blithe disregard for international treaties notably the 1948 Declaration of Human Rights, the waving-aside of UN Special Rapporteur Nils Melzer’s finding that Julian has been tortured …. Part and parcel of the Western world’s collapse into barbarity over the past 20 years, of which the events unfolding in Australia are most telling.
Julian has had close ties to France since 2005 ; he lived in the Marais, founded and registered Wikileaks there, fought his first lawsuits there and has a French family. It was on his way back to France that he was arrested in the UK. The devise of the French Revolution – Liberty Equality Fraternity – its symbolism, is as potent as the Revolution itself. To John Shipton, the Gilets Jaunes are its expression and to him, the Gilets Jaunes have already won, being the ferment raising an entire society.
France too has benefited from Wikileaks, which has exposed the telephone tapping of France’s highest authorities by the United States, and industrial espionage against France costing the country tens of billions. Mr. Shipton , who says « my job is to advocate for Julian ; I do not meet with politicians but set out the circumstances in which the politicians can act », would like to see France offer asylum to his son as 38 French MPs now propose. To that end he will be speaking in the French Parliament next week.
Mr. Shipton seized the occasion to express his respect for former US Army Intelligence Analyst Chelsea Manning, whom he describes as « a Joan of Arc » : to stand up to that kind of pressure for a year or two, he says, is one thing – to stand up to it for over a decade shews real steel. He also raised the gaoling in Scotland, for alleged contempt of Court, of Ambassador Craig Murray, a close friend and supporter of Julian Assange. Ambassador Murray had been reporting daily on the first round of extradition hearings; on his latest trip to Scotland, Mr. Shipton stayed with his family.
In conclusion, Mr. Shipton notes that although he is now 78 years of age, he has undertaken an unceasing round of travel from one capital to another in his attempts to free his son. This has been possible only through a groundswell of support worldwide, for which he wishes to express to the countless thousands « A Thousand Thanks ».