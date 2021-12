Harvey Risch, épidémiologique à l'Université de Yale: Le Covid-19 est une pandémie de peur « fabriquée » par les autorités

"I'm looking at clinicians who have now treated more than 150,000 patients, with fewer than 2 dozen deaths, with #hydroxychloroquine."



Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, #Ivermectin & other therapeutics.



🔴WATCH👉https://t.co/AdFnjPmJvw pic.twitter.com/ozS0QbWFp7