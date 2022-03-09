Ukraine : Un hôpital pour enfants bombardé à Mariupol

C'est le choc en Ukraine.
Ce 9 mars, un hôpital pour enfants situé à Mariupol a été complètement détruit par une frappe aérienne russe, ce, durant le cessez-le-feu.
Le nombre de victimes adultes et enfants reste inconnu, mais les témoins évoquent une incommensurable tragédie, de nombreux corps restant enterrés sous les décombres.
QuanT au Président ukrainien Volodymyr Zelensky, il a fait part de son émoi.
#Mariupol after the Russian troops bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol, destroying the building #Ukraine️ #UkraineRussianWar— Julia Kalashnyk (@JuliaKalashnyk) March 9, 2022
photo: @EMaloletka pic.twitter.com/rcIZVxTgmf
Children's hospital in #Mariupol, #Ukraine destroyed by #Russian airstrike during cease fire.— Andy a.k.a. Jin (进) 🇺🇦 (@w0ng_again) March 9, 2022
Number Adults & children casualties remain buried under the rubble yet unknown according to President Volodymyr #Zelenskyy.pic.twitter.com/Z7tQIj5851
Images de l'intérieur de la maternité :
Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022
Ce soir, la Russie dément.
M.C pour WikiStrike