Ukraine : Un hôpital pour enfants bombardé à Mariupol

Publié par wikistrike.com sur 9 Mars 2022, 18:43pm

C'est le choc en Ukraine.

Ce 9 mars, un hôpital pour enfants situé à Mariupol  a été complètement détruit par une frappe aérienne russe, ce, durant le cessez-le-feu.

Le nombre de victimes adultes et enfants reste inconnu, mais les témoins évoquent une incommensurable tragédie, de nombreux corps restant enterrés sous les décombres. 

QuanT au Président ukrainien Volodymyr Zelensky, il a fait part de son émoi. 

Images de l'intérieur de la maternité :

Ce soir, la Russie dément.

M.C pour WikiStrike

