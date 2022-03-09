Un enfant arrivant seul à la frontière polonaise émeut le monde entier (vidéo)

La vidéo d'un très jeune garçon ukrainien en pleurs et marchant seul à la frontière avec la Pologne, au poste de contrôle de Medyka, est devenue virale.
L'enfant marche loin derrière sa mère, mais l'image, puissante, montre à elle seule l'immense détresse des réfugiés fuyant la guerre.
The child of war💔— Ukraine War Report (@UkraineWR) March 9, 2022
This video of a Ukrainian boy crying on the border with Poland at the Medika checkpoint has gone viral among foreigners.
It was published by almost all Western media. Journalists write that they do not know if the boy was alone. pic.twitter.com/SULnxLyyp8
De nombreux enfants seuls ont déjà traversé. Le travail du HCR est ici à saluer.
Alexander Doyle pour WikiStrike