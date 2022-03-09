Wikistrike

Un enfant arrivant seul à la frontière polonaise émeut le monde entier (vidéo)

La vidéo d'un très jeune garçon ukrainien en pleurs et marchant seul à la frontière avec la Pologne, au poste de contrôle de Medyka, est devenue virale.

L'enfant marche loin derrière sa mère, mais l'image, puissante, montre à elle seule l'immense détresse des réfugiés fuyant la guerre.

 

De nombreux enfants seuls ont déjà traversé. Le travail du HCR est ici à saluer.

 

Alexander Doyle pour WikiStrike

