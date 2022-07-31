Deux doses, deux rappels, un cycle complet de Paxlovid : Biden est de nouveau positif au COVID et retourne en isolement

Un jour après avoir côtoyé un groupe de PDG (sans masque), le président Joe Biden, qui a un cycle vaccinal complet, a de nouveau été testé positif au COVID-19 dans un cas dit de « rechute » après avoir été traité au Paxlovid, a déclaré son médecin dans une lettre samedi.
Contrairement au Dr Anthony Fauci, cependant, Biden « continue de se sentir très bien », selon le Dr Kevin O’Connor. « Ceci étant, il n’y a aucune raison de reprendre le traitement pour le moment, mais nous allons évidemment continuer à l’observer de près. »
O’Connor a ajouté que Biden a été testé négatif mardi soir, mercredi, jeudi et vendredi matin avant d’être à nouveau testé positif samedi.
When we saw Biden this week after he tested negative, he did not wear a mask around others as CDC says he should. WH says he was sufficiently distanced from others but CDC guidance says nothing about distance when requiring recently-positive people to mask for a few days pic.twitter.com/y76T32s60y— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 30, 2022
July 30, 2022
How about two doses, two boosters, and a full cycle of Paxlovid? https://t.co/r66LRaaeZf— Paxlovid Rebound Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 30, 2022
Twice vaxxed, twice boosted, full round of Paxlovid….— Inflation Production Act Swan (@TheWuhanClan) July 30, 2022
There’s your $PFE short thesis https://t.co/WplL2U4iD4