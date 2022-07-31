Wikistrike

Deux doses, deux rappels, un cycle complet de Paxlovid : Biden est de nouveau positif au COVID et retourne en isolement

Deux doses, deux rappels, un cycle complet de Paxlovid : Biden est de nouveau positif au COVID et retourne en isolement

Un jour après avoir côtoyé un groupe de PDG (sans masque), le président Joe Biden, qui a un cycle vaccinal complet, a de nouveau été testé positif au COVID-19 dans un cas dit de « rechute » après avoir été traité au Paxlovid, a déclaré son médecin dans une lettre samedi.

Contrairement au Dr Anthony Fauci, cependant, Biden « continue de se sentir très bien », selon le Dr Kevin O’Connor. « Ceci étant, il n’y a aucune raison de reprendre le traitement pour le moment, mais nous allons évidemment continuer à l’observer de près. »

O’Connor a ajouté que Biden a été testé négatif mardi soir, mercredi, jeudi et vendredi matin avant d’être à nouveau testé positif samedi.

Deux doses, deux rappels, un cycle complet de Paxlovid : Biden est de nouveau positif au COVID et retourne en isolement

https://www.aubedigitale.com/deux-doses-deux-rappels-un-cycle-complet-de-paxlovid-biden-est-de-nouveau-positif-au-covid-et-retourne-en-isolement/

