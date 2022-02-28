Kharkiv ensanglantée

vérifié
La bataille de Kharkiv donne d'horribles images. Selon le gouverneur, onze personnes au moins sont mortes, un nombre officiel largement minimisé.
Depuis quatre jours, la ville tente de repousser les assauts russes.
📢 Mayor Ihor Terekhov of Kharkiv— WithUkraine (@With__Ukraine) February 28, 2022
Today the enemy has shelled residential areas. Casualties among peaceful civilians have been reported. A woman died in the hospital, a family died in a car, four more people died after leaving their shelter to collect water. pic.twitter.com/QIA62oqLhD
Ci-dessous, un hôpital pour enfants échappant aux bombardements, délocalisé dans un abri anti-aérien, et des images de dévastations:
Kharkiv. Children's Hospital in a bomb shelter. The residents are hiding from shelling. This is their home now.#StopRussianAggression#StopRussia #StopWarInUkraine pic.twitter.com/FzHjEt9UtN— ДСР НП України (@Ukraine_SID) February 28, 2022
Footage shows the aftermath of Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city.— LBC (@LBC) February 28, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/L3Fig6mvpN pic.twitter.com/RtfDcWQe4t
Ce soir, les bombardements se poursuivent:
🇷🇺🇺🇦Importants bombardements russes encore une fois signalés dans la ville de #Kharkiv.— C'estCarré 🟩 (@Cest__Carre) February 28, 2022
La ville est bombardée chaque nuit depuis le début de l'invasion russe.#UkraineRussiaWar #Russia #UkraineRussia #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/UxK3SmT8nD
Kharkiv region, Zmiiv district, Blagodatne village pic.twitter.com/hxWZfckuT4— 🇺🇦 seva 🇺🇦 (@eightm0nkeys) February 28, 2022
