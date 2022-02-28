Wikistrike

Wikistrike

Rien ni personne n'est supérieur à la vérité

Kharkiv ensanglantée

Publié par wikistrike.com sur 28 Février 2022, 22:33pm

Catégories : #Politique internationale

Kharkiv ensanglantée

vérifié

La bataille de Kharkiv donne d'horribles images. Selon le gouverneur, onze personnes au moins sont mortes, un nombre officiel largement minimisé.

Depuis quatre jours, la ville tente de repousser les assauts russes.

Ci-dessous, un hôpital pour enfants échappant aux bombardements, délocalisé dans un abri anti-aérien, et des images de dévastations:

Kharkiv ensanglantée

Ce soir, les bombardements se poursuivent:

Kharkiv ensanglantée
Kharkiv ensanglantée
Kharkiv ensanglantée
Kharkiv ensanglantée
Kharkiv ensanglantée
Kharkiv ensanglantée
Kharkiv ensanglantée
Kharkiv ensanglantée
Kharkiv ensanglantée
Kharkiv ensanglantée

WikiStrike

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
Vidéos folles d'une bombe thermobarique lâchée ce soir sur l'Ukraine
Vidéos folles d'une bombe thermobarique lâchée ce soir sur l'Ukraine
Moscou accuse des groupes nationalistes ukrainiens d’utiliser des boucliers humains
Moscou accuse des groupes nationalistes ukrainiens d’utiliser des boucliers humains
Sanctions : RT et Sputnik bannis de l'UE
Sanctions : RT et Sputnik bannis de l'UE
Vladimir Poutine ordonne de placer l'armement nucléaire Russe en état d'alerte
Vladimir Poutine ordonne de placer l'armement nucléaire Russe en état d'alerte
Le GIEC sort son nouveau rapport
Vidéos folles d'une bombe thermobarique lâchée ce soir sur l'Ukraine

 

Archives

Articles récents