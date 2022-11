La Chine restreint les déplacements de l’iPhone City

At #Foxconn, #Zhengzhou City, #CCPChina, newly recruited workers break out of the #iPhone city after they found they have to live and work together with veterans who might have #Covid. The terms of their contracts were not the same as they were promised, social media post says. pic.twitter.com/QTtBpLpVUD — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferzeng97) November 23, 2022

China: Workers inside Foxconn iPhone plant protest. Earlier, the workers were locked inside the plant as part of COVID measures. pic.twitter.com/35T5l6iVmi — Annu Kaushik (@AnnuKaushik253) November 23, 2022

A worker who resisted is said to be surrounded by security guards at the Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou (China's iPhone factory).#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/lBbRuJQEoS — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) November 23, 2022